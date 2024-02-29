Brokers Set Expectations for Everest Group, Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EG)

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Everest Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $16.36 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $16.34. The consensus estimate for Everest Group’s current full-year earnings is $62.13 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Everest Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $17.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $60.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $17.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $80.09 EPS.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $12.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EG. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.67.

Shares of NYSE:EG opened at $370.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.71. Everest Group has a fifty-two week low of $331.08 and a fifty-two week high of $417.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Everest Group news, Director Roger M. Singer bought 500 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $357.21 per share, for a total transaction of $178,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mike Karmilowicz bought 285 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $352.39 per share, with a total value of $100,431.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,400.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 2,485 shares of company stock worth $874,786. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EG. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 90.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

