Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Short Interest Down 95.2% in February

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Brooge Energy Stock Performance
Shares of BROGW stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Brooge Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.13.
About Brooge Energy
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brooge Energy
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.