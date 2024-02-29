Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW) Short Interest Down 95.2% in February

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the January 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Brooge Energy Stock Performance

Shares of BROGW stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Brooge Energy has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.13.

About Brooge Energy

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

