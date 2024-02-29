Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Position Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,535,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $51,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,404,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

BAM stock opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.79.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 53.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 113.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $50.92 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. HSBC cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.