BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BRP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on BRP Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of BRP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BRP Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on BRP Group

BRP Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ BRP traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $27.15. 228,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,071. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BRP Group has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $29.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRP. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of BRP Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BRP Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in BRP Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in BRP Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

About BRP Group

(Get Free Report

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.