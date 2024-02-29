BTIG Research Trims Compass (NYSE:COMP) Target Price to $4.30

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $4.50 to $4.30 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of Compass in a report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Compass from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Compass from $4.00 to $2.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.70 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

COMP stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. Compass has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

In other news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $58,803.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 872,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,555.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 10,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $36,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,470,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,441,199.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $58,803.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 872,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,555.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,919,604 shares of company stock worth $76,279,504 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

