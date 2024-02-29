Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 81.7% from the January 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bureau Veritas Price Performance

Bureau Veritas stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$57.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,205. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of C$44.55 and a 1-year high of C$59.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$50.65.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports.

