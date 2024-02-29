C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.88% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of AI stock traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.85. The company had a trading volume of 25,049,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,716. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.70. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $16.79 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.57.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 95.83%. The company had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $274,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Guy Wanger sold 9,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $274,272.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,886.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $168,477.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 296,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,931 shares of company stock worth $1,876,191 in the last three months. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,477,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,383,000 after acquiring an additional 659,986 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 23,985.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761,145 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,717,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,470,000 after acquiring an additional 208,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,112,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of C3.ai by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,832,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,313,000 after acquiring an additional 568,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

