Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) Announces Dividend Increase – €0.03 Per Share

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Cairn Homes Stock Down 1.9 %

CRN opened at GBX 125.17 ($1.59) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.35. The stock has a market cap of £811.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,384.44 and a beta of 1.03. Cairn Homes has a twelve month low of GBX 83.20 ($1.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 129.40 ($1.64). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 120.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 107.35.

Cairn Homes Company Profile

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. It is involved in the development and sale of residential properties, as well as rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

