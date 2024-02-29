Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) Announces Dividend Increase – €0.03 Per Share

Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of €0.03 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Cairn Homes’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Cairn Homes Stock Down 1.9 %
CRN opened at GBX 125.17 ($1.59) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.35. The stock has a market cap of £811.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,384.44 and a beta of 1.03. Cairn Homes has a twelve month low of GBX 83.20 ($1.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 129.40 ($1.64). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 120.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 107.35.
Cairn Homes Company Profile
