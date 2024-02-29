CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,100 shares, an increase of 99.1% from the January 31st total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

CaixaBank Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS CAIXY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.49. 44,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,311. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.

CaixaBank Company Profile

Featured Articles

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

