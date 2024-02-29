CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,100 shares, an increase of 99.1% from the January 31st total of 129,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
CaixaBank Trading Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS CAIXY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.49. 44,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,311. CaixaBank has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36.
CaixaBank Company Profile
