California State Teachers Retirement System Has $55.07 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,232,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 86,807 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Dominion Energy worth $55,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.64.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $48.33 on Thursday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

