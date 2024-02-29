California State Teachers Retirement System Has $59.56 Million Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,956 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Centene worth $59,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.55 and a 200-day moving average of $72.08. The company has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.36.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

