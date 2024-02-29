California State Teachers Retirement System Has $66.14 Million Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,249,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,868 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $66,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,324,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,934,000 after buying an additional 163,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,684,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,279,000 after acquiring an additional 682,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after purchasing an additional 504,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,780,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,503,000 after purchasing an additional 418,667 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,749,000 after purchasing an additional 912,942 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $55.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.50 and its 200 day moving average is $55.12. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

MNST has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

