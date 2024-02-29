California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $56,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total transaction of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,288 shares of company stock valued at $34,600,528 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX opened at $571.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $548.14 and a 200 day moving average of $494.94. The stock has a market cap of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.77, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $579.68.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 71.66%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

