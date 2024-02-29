Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Trading Down 20.2 %

Shares of Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calithera Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 13.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 13,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 23.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 143.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

