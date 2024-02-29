Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho downgraded Callon Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.83.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE CPE opened at $31.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $42.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 121,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 95,793 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,941,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1,839.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,399 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 238,439 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

