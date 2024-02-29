Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Mizuho

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CPE has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Sunday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.83.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Callon Petroleum

Shares of CPE stock opened at $31.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average is $34.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $28.62 and a 52-week high of $42.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth $1,020,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 25.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

