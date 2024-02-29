Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $100.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTRA. Raymond James lowered Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Natera from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $76.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Natera has a twelve month low of $36.90 and a twelve month high of $76.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.36 and its 200 day moving average is $56.07.

In other Natera news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.52, for a total value of $28,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 34,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $2,383,050.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,339.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 840,609 shares of company stock worth $51,225,748 over the last quarter. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Natera during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Natera by 109.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

