Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 75 ($0.95) target price on the stock.
Invinity Energy Systems Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of IES stock opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.34) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.63 million, a P/E ratio of -189.29 and a beta of 2.40. Invinity Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 59 ($0.75).
About Invinity Energy Systems
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invinity Energy Systems
- What are earnings reports?
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for Invinity Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invinity Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.