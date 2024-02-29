Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 75 ($0.95) target price on the stock.

Invinity Energy Systems Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of IES stock opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.34) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 29.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.63 million, a P/E ratio of -189.29 and a beta of 2.40. Invinity Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23 ($0.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 59 ($0.75).

About Invinity Energy Systems

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

