Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.97

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$4.97 and last traded at C$5.19, with a volume of 90675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Canacol Energy from C$11.00 to C$6.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Canacol Energy Price Performance

Canacol Energy Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.61. The firm has a market cap of C$171.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$6.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.68%. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.85%.

About Canacol Energy

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

