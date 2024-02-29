Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$57.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$56.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.50 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$50.50 to C$53.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.00 to C$56.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$57.27.
CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.
