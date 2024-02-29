CannabisCoin (CANN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $88.84

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 27.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 29th. In the last week, CannabisCoin has traded up 93.5% against the US dollar. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $534,559.83 and approximately $88.84 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CannabisCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,952.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.21 or 0.00132101 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.44 or 0.00497630 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00048465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.83 or 0.00222002 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00045724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.79 or 0.00134611 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000444 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CANN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,175 coins. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @cannabiscoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is https://reddit.com/r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CannabisCoin (CANN) is a peer-to-peer Internet digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone in the world. It is based on the Bitcoin protocol but differs from Bitcoin in that it can be efficiently mined with consumer-grade hardware.

CannabisCoin is the payment solution for Marijuana dispensaries, retailers and merchants. CannabisCoin cryptocurrency is backed by Marijuana where it is accepted.”

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CannabisCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CannabisCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.