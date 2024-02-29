Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,160 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Cannae worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,196,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,140,000 after acquiring an additional 51,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cannae by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,810,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,903,000 after buying an additional 84,346 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cannae by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,589,000 after buying an additional 19,392 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cannae by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,315,000 after buying an additional 43,728 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cannae by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,396,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,223,000 after buying an additional 56,114 shares during the period. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE CNNE traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $21.64. 54,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $22.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cannae in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Our Latest Report on Cannae

Cannae Profile

(Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.