Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Acquires New Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 155.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:WTRG opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 24.26%. The company had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 66.13%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

