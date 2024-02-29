Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Acquires New Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $477,765,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $451,711,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 21.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098,577 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 26,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $2,324,049.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,835 shares in the company, valued at $25,009,143.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $86.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58. The company has a market cap of $141.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $99.20.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

