Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after buying an additional 4,830,607 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $199,277,000. Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,953,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,230,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD opened at $170.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.06 and its 200-day moving average is $158.69. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $171.39.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

