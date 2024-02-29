Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Buys Shares of 1,710 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,710 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 305.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.32.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $162.10 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $166.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.88.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.09 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

