Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Invests $204,000 in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,032 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in Halliburton by 1,134.6% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $35.10 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

