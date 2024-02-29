Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Invests $266,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,328 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,650 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,639,903,000 after acquiring an additional 145,691 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,183,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,391,507,000 after acquiring an additional 368,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,475,545 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,198,821,000 after acquiring an additional 197,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

EOG opened at $113.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.40. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $98.52 and a one year high of $136.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.44.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

