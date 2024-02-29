Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Makes New $213,000 Investment in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,183,000 after acquiring an additional 179,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after acquiring an additional 598,640 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,040,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,733,000 after acquiring an additional 321,228 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after purchasing an additional 122,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 11.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,553,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,120,000 after purchasing an additional 163,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 10,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $359,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,029,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,744,165.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $35.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $44.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile



National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,119 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 73.0 million rentable square feet.

