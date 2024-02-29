Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Makes New Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Service Co. International by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 16,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $1,197,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,359,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCI stock opened at $72.45 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

