Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Purchases New Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNQ. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 381,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,681,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,642,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $752,932,000 after purchasing an additional 442,986 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 521,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,721,000 after purchasing an additional 390,965 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 400,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

CNQ stock opened at $67.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.07. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.53.

A number of research firms have commented on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

