Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Takes $284,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after purchasing an additional 49,851 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $122.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.56. The company has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.95. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Paychex’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

