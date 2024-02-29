Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Down 57.5% in February

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the January 31st total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Capgemini Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEMY traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.28. 26,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,549. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $49.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.42.

About Capgemini

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

