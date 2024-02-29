Capital Power Co. (CPX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.615 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Capital Power Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$38.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.85. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$35.11 and a 52-week high of C$46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$38.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.36.

Insider Transactions at Capital Power

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of Capital Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total value of C$64,260.00. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

