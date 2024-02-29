Capral Limited (ASX:CAA) Plans $0.35 Final Dividend

Capral Limited (ASX:CAA – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.02, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
In other news, insider Anthony (Tony) Dragicevich sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$8.80 ($5.75), for a total transaction of A$325,637.00 ($212,834.64). Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.
Capral Limited engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of fabricated and semi-fabricated aluminum related products in Australia. The company offers architectural and building solutions, including framing systems, windows, doors, thermal breaks, curtain walls, sunshades and louvres, showers, wardrobes, security windows and doors, home improvement systems, and hardware and safety products for commercial, accessibility, residential, bushfire, home renovation, and education solution applications.
