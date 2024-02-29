CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $18.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $381.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.79.

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 156.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 41,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

