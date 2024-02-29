CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
CapStar Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $18.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.29. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $19.47. The company has a market capitalization of $381.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.79.
CapStar Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.03%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CapStar Financial
CapStar Financial Company Profile
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.
