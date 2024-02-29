Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,310 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned about 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $12,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,324 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Cardinal Health by 1,232.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,881 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 677.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,066 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $111.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.69. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $111.72.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 57.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 78.74%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAH shares. TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.07.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

