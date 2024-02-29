CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 35.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

NYSE KMX traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.88. 151,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.60. CarMax has a 12-month low of $55.76 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day moving average of $72.02.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. CarMax’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 125.8% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CarMax by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in CarMax by 194.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

