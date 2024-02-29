Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of CARS opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.05. Cars.com has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $22.84.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Cars.com had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The firm had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cars.com will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $335,654.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,808,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 50,331 shares of company stock valued at $956,289 in the last three months. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cars.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $421,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 81,138 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cars.com by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 69,653 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

