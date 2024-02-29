Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:CRI opened at $81.95 on Thursday. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $87.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRI. Wedbush upped their price target on Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.75.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 365.4% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 159.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

