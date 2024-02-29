Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $81.47, but opened at $85.50. Carter’s shares last traded at $82.45, with a volume of 206,110 shares changing hands.

The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Carter’s from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,767.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Carter’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

Carter’s Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

