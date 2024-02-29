Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $81.47, but opened at $85.50. Carter’s shares last traded at $82.45, with a volume of 206,110 shares changing hands.

The textile maker reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Insider Activity at Carter’s

In related news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 129.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.72.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

