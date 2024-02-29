Caxton Associates LP Acquires 45,589 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 442.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.09% of Verint Systems worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 19.0% in the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 56.6% in the third quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 69,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 25,090 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,011,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,232,000 after buying an additional 42,732 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 90.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 78,521 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Verint Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,051,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 68,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,051,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 924,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,723,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $135,762.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 94,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,642.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,747 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verint Systems Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Verint Systems stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,454. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.21. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

