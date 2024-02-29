Caxton Associates LP Decreases Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Caxton Associates LP cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booking by 44.4% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Booking by 41.7% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Booking from $3,548.00 to $3,435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,697.38.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,500.29. 81,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,305. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,576.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,259.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,383.18 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $24.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.79 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

