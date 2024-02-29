Caxton Associates LP Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $511,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 92.9% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 41,970 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 20,207 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 68,764 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,660,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.81. The company had a trading volume of 457,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,210,032. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.63. The company has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $120.45.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.48%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 42,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $4,781,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $7,901,250. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

