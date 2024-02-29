Caxton Associates LP Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 244.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,316 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSEC. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on PSEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO M Grier Eliasek purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,606,130 shares in the company, valued at $9,058,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PSEC stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $5.53. 373,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Prospect Capital Co. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $7.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -359.98%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

