Caxton Associates LP Increases Stock Position in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 689.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,625 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP owned about 0.18% of ADTRAN worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADTN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 686.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ADTRAN by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on ADTRAN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised ADTRAN to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 181,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

