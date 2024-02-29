Caxton Associates LP Invests $1.12 Million in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Teleflex by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of TFX stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $223.19. The company had a trading volume of 27,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.32. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $177.63 and a twelve month high of $276.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.24.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Insider Activity at Teleflex

In related news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on TFX shares. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teleflex from $272.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.56.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

