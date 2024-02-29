Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 53,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MEI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 9.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,372,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,903,000 after acquiring an additional 364,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,967,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the first quarter worth $10,867,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 662.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 226,270 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the third quarter worth $4,507,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $21.55. 20,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,832. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $50.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Methode Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. Equities analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

