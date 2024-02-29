Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 36,104 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,964,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,719,000 after buying an additional 1,442,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,038,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,333,000 after buying an additional 859,170 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 23.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,852,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,317,000 after purchasing an additional 666,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.15. 2,149,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,642,760. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $38.17 and a one year high of $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

